Pacers’ Myles Turner is one serious LEGO collector

“GIRLS are cool and all but have you ever experienced the feeling of finishing a 1k plus lego set[?]”

Such is the philosophy of the Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner, who went on TikTok to show off his impressive LEGO collection, including the Millennium Falcon and the Death Star from Star Wars, and the Batmobile and Batwing from the 1989 Batman movie. On each frame, he lists down the impressive number of bricks it takes to build each set.

Myles Turner builds LEGO Titanic

The Pacers, meanwhile, reposted one of the gems of his collection: A 1:200 replica of the ill-fated RMS Titanic cruise ship, which faithfully recreates the doomed vessel’s exteriors and interiors. It is made up of 9,090 pieces, and stands 54 inches long and 18 inches tall. This set is available in LEGO Certified Stores in the Philippines, and retails for P38,999. Iceberg is not included.

“This jaw-dropping LEGO set provides hours of mindful building for adults,” said the Danish toy company in a product description.

Myles Turner might disagree with the “mindful building” part. In a tweet, he said, “9,000 Pieces And Many Cuss Words Later…"

According to a profile in Sports Illustrated, Turner has been an avid LEGO collector since he was a kid, when his parents forbade him from playing video games until he was in college.

