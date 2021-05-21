As he moves to save lives, Ramon Ang mourns the loved one he lost

IT’S BEEN a year since the death of his son, Jomar. But not a day goes by when Ramon S. Ang doesn’t think about him.

“Hanggang ngayon, di mo naman makakalimutan yun e. Every night, naiisip ko pa rin yun,” the San Miguel Corporation president and CEO told Summit Media editors in a roundtable forum session.

Jomar Ang passed away last April 2020, at the age of 26. At the time of his passing, the Ang family said in a statement that Jomar was a "dutiful, loving, and kind-hearted son, brother and a loyal and dedicated friend to many."

Jomar was chief financial officer of RSA Motors Corporation.

One year on, Ang said his wife Tessie visits their son's grave in the cemetery every single day.

“Binibisita ko yung anak ko. Yung wife ko, every day, binibisita niya sa semeteryo ang anak ko. Ako, as often as possible, binibisita ko rin siya. We go and visit him as often as possible,” he said.

Ang added: “Dati nga, every day, andun din ako, kaya [lang] binawasan ko kasi naapektuhan ang pagtulog ko. Malapit sa akin yung anak kong iyan e.”

In an extensive conversation with Summit Media editors, Ang also talked about the status of BMW Motorrad Philippines, among the businesses Jomar was handling before his untimely passing.

“Alam mo kung bakit maganda takbo ng BMW [Motorrad]? Kasi, yung ating negosyong iyan, practically, gusto natin magkaroon ng volume,” he said.

Last year, Spin.ph awarded him as Sportsman of the Year — an unprecedented honor for a non-athlete — due to his tireless efforts during the pandemic. His company San Miguel Corporation claims to have spent more than P13 billion in pandemic response efforts at the time of awarding; a number that has surely grown as the conglomerate moves forward with its various initiatives in public health and infrastructure.

"Madadala mo ba ang pera 'pag namatay ka?" he told the Summit Media editors as he explained his philosophy. "Sana tularan kami na gumastos na rin [ang] lahat ng businessman na kelangang [maisip nila] na hindi madadala ang pera na 'yan pag namatay sila. Kailangan tumulong na sila sa mga kababayan natin, dahil ang mga kababayan natin today, namamatay. People are dying."

