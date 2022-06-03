In Boston or GSW question, which PBA players made brave 'Warriors in 4' bet?

RIGHT before the opening of a new season in the PBA, SPIN.ph trooped to the league's Media Day and asked several players and coaches for their quick forecast of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.

Thirteen of 22 interviewees, including Chris Banchero, RR Pogoy, Poy Erram, Justin Chua, coach Leo Austria, and coach Tim Cone, went for the Celtics, mostly in six or seven games.

"I will be cheering for the Warriors," clarified Cone. "But my mind says Celtics, my heart says Warriors."

PBA Media Day was held on June 2, and this morning, their prediction held out: Boston took down Golden State in Game 1 of the series, 120-108.

These PBA stars and coaches are cheering for GSW in Warriors or Celtics question

Two interviewees stood out with a brave forecast of 'Warriors in 4'... which, of course, now has no chance of coming true.

These bold betters are rookies, both: Former Arellano standout Justin Arana, a Converge draftee, and NorthPort's third-round pick, John Apacible.

The two joined Kib Montalbo, Kevin Racal, Mo Tautuaa, Sean Manganti, Matthew Wright, and coach Jeff Cariaso in rooting for the Stephen Curry-led GSW.

Watch the full video here:

