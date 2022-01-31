Hidilyn Diaz lauds Pilipinas football team: 'Thanks for bringing pride to our country'

FROM one global Filipina to a whole team of them, Hidilyn Diaz, the country's first-ever Olympic gold medalist, shared her heartfelt appreciation for the Philippine Women's National Football team's feat after it qualified for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup last night.

"Nakakaiyak panoorin ito. Congrats, bound to the world cup! Galing, nakakaproud, at nakakaiyak talaga makita ito," she said on her Instagram Stories.

The Filipinas clinched a spot in the world series for the first time in history after a thrilling shootout versus Taiwan in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup on late Sunday night to early Monday morning, Philippine time.

They beat the Chinese Taipei on penalties, 4-3, after the match ended in a 1-1 tie at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India.

Hidilyn Diaz is all praises for Philippine WNT

Diaz continued: "Nakita ko ang saya ng mga athletes nung nag-goal. Ramdam ko ang love nila sa sports, at ginagawa nila ang best nila, at reaction ng mga coaches nila. Salamat sa magandang balita. Salamat for bringing pride for our country."

Since the beginning of their campaign, the weightlifting star showed utmost support through social media engagements.

Last August 2021, Diaz captured the PH's maiden gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

