‘Not a girly thing,’ Margielyn Didal was told when she first started skating

THE ENDORSEMENTS continue to roll in for Olympian skating sensation Margielyn Didal.

After posing for H&M in their line of streetwear, Didal stars in a new short film by Samsung as part of their “Team Unstoppable” campaign. In the brief, one-minute clip, the skateboarder — who finished seventh in Tokyo 2020, but became a global sensation for her unflagging cheeriness — talked about her early days in the sport.

“Back then, people didn’t really believe that I would become a pro skateboarder,” the Cebuana said in a mix of English, Bisaya, and Tagalog.

She added: “My parents, at first, they don’t want me to skate because it’s not a ‘girly thing.’”

Didal’s journey from street vendor to globally ranked skater never fails to inspire. A key part of her story were the obstacles she faced when she first started getting into skate.

As Didal’s own mother narrated in an Olympic documentary, narrated, “I told her, ‘What will you get from skateboarding?’ And that is for boys. I told her, ‘It is dangerous for you because you are a girl.’”

Margielyn Didal: 'Skateboarding is like heaven'

But, like Didal says in the Samsung short, “They don’t understand that being on a skateboard is like heaven for us.”

Up to now, the 22-year-old can’t believe how far her journey has taken her in less than a decade. “Being a skater from Cebu, being chased by security… and now I’ve gotten three medals for the Philippines,” she reflected.

Despite her newfound fame, Didal has never forgotten her roots. Just last week, she and her team cooked up packed lunches and distributed them to the unhomed all across Cebu City.

The skateboarder is the only Filipino in a regional marketing campaign launched by the electronics giant.

