This is the other side of Coach Yeng Guiao

THE PBA's veteran tactician has built quite a formidable reputation on the court. Right before the PBA bubble last year, even NLEX's Will McAloney went through a baptism of fire as Yeng Guiao laid on to him with some, ahem, choice words as the then-rookie threw up some clunkers on the charity stripe in a preseason tournament against Alaska.

"Hindi ko alam ang gagawin ko eh, kasi first time kong na-ganun, sinigawan ako,” the rookie admitted to Spin.ph then. NLEX veterans like Kiefer Ravena and JR Quinahan had to assure him that this was normal.

At home, though, it is most assuredly not.

To his loved ones, Guiao displays a rarely seen affectionate side. The ever-notorious Coach Yeng is a totally different person off the court.

"People often think our dad was pressuring us to succeed, but no, it was the opposite," revealed eldest daughter Niner, an environmental lawyer, to SPIN Life.

She recalled a time when the pressure of law school was starting to get under her skin, and she was contemplating continued: "Kunwari, when I was still studying [in law school], nasa kama ako, umiiyak and nagrereklamo na nahihirapan na ako. He's going to be like 'Huh? Hindi ka naman namin pinipilit, edi mag-quit ka'."

Her dad was supportive when it came to her moment of adversity. And perhaps, that fueled her drive even more.

"So parang ako, 'Nooooo! I'm not a quitter," she said. "Ganon lang kami, we always enjoy being with each other, dad is ma-kwela, hindi siya 'yung strict authoritarian."

Niner is the eldest among the Guiao siblings. She's an 'ate' to a younger brother and sister — and to four dogs in their household, who are pretty much the 'bunsos' in their family.

These furbabies even sleep on Coach Yeng's bed.

"He's very malambing, very affectionate. We train our dogs kasi, and he's like the 'person' of one dog, siya nagte-train diyan, spends the most time with them," she shared.

At the dinner table, the longtime coach is also very fond of conversations. He likes including everyone in the family in the spirited discussions.

As a close-knit family, the dining table has always been their numero uno bonding time. Despite his busy schedule, Coach Yeng always makes his best effort to be there for dinner.

"Even [kung] may practice, pre-pandemic, he really makes it to a point to come home for dinner. In our house, it is a priority, it's our time together. We talk about many things, usually politics, sports, 'yung nangyayari currently. He always gets our opinion about all those," Niner said.

Coach Yeng has the reputation of always having the final word in any pep talk or dugout discussion. But when basketball reaches their dining table,he's very much open to know what his family thinks about the game.

"'Pag may games, may family game din kami, huhulaan namin sino ang starting five, and may monetary prize sa makakahula," she shared.

Joking around with dad

While from the sidelines, his dagger stare alone can kill, Niner said that her father is a fun guy you can easily joke around with.

Of course, Niner and the rest of the Guiaos are very much aware of Coach Yeng's notorious reputation. "Kinalakihan na namin eh, we like to joke on him na naka-attach 'yung mga upuan sa benches dahil sa kanya. Or, 'pag may lumabas na naman na news or may nangyaring event, niloloko namin na, 'O 'yan, na-fine ka na naman. Ilan na 'yung pinaaral mo sa PBA Foundation?'" remarked Niner.

Even if she's not involved in the sport at all, the game was a big part of her life growing up. As a student, she took her reviewers and readings with her while watching live games.

"Ang buhay namin, of course, a lot of it would be in basketball games," she explained.

Even her own milestones can't be detached from the game. And while there's so much to tell, one particular event involving her dad's coaching career made its mark on her.

"[In 2016], I was graduating abroad from my masters," Niner said. "Nasa finals sila ng Rain or Shine. Parang three wins na, and kung ma-sweep and manalo sila, right after they will get on airplane and arrive a day before my graduation. But natalo, tapos natalo na naman. Ni-rebook nila 'yung flight thrice, I think.

"They eventually won the series but not in time for my graduation. But I really appreciated their effort, and also the cost. It's funny cause pati 'yung mga players were messaging me na 'sorry Niner, sorry, kasalanan namin.'"

While Yeng had to resort to congratulating his daughter virtually as he wrangled his team to the finish line, he still found time to joke around with Niner.

"Kasi sa Cambridge, old style pa 'yung graduation, 'yung luluhod. So pinagtawanan nila ko kasi, pagluhod ko daw, lumagabog 'yung stage," she shared. "And that's it. We're pretty lighthearted, and we like laughing at each other."

