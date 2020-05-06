Beyond athleticism, Ildefonso family shares that they navigate life through faith

COMING from a big and intact family, Ildefonso siblings Shaun, Dave, and Pia have a lot of stories to tell.

Hoping to inspire other families as well, the Ildefonsos shared anecdotes about their quarantine life in a Facebook livestream session hosted by their church.

“It’s an online talk for our church['s] youth service. The main purpose is to encourage the youth [during] times like this. We shared how we make our time productive at home,” Pia, the youngest among the three, told SPIN Life.

With former PBA star Danny Ildefonso manning the household of athletes, the Ildefonsos also found a bond in working out together at home as one family.

“This quarantine really helped our family to have a stronger bond, I definitely believe that kasi not like our normal schedules back then, [when] all of us were so busy to the point na di kami nagkikita-kita, and nagkakasabay kumain, now we [do things] together,” Pia shared.

Sports and athleticism has always been the foundation of their family. Shaun is sticking it out with the National University Bulldogs, Dave is going full circle as he gets back with Ateneo Blue Eagles, and Pia continues her journey in NU Nazareth School.

But while all of these leagues are still on hold, the Ildefonsos — a family of seven — continue to make their strong faith, and its practice, a part of their daily lives.

Especially during this pandemic.

“We watch faith movies together, then after dinner we do our daily Bible study, one person is assigned to lead the preaching for that night,” Pia continued.

Their mother, Sabrina, also mentioned during the Facebook Live interview that as parents, herself and coach Danny make sure that their children grow with values and faith.

The 17-year-old UAAP girls volleyball player added: “To have faith is the only power we can hold on to right now with this pandemic going on, because we can’t control the virus and the other worldly things that are happening."

She added: "[We believe] it’s only God’s power that can take it all away. Kami naman as a family, as much as possible we try our best to help the ones who are struggling at this time [through] donations and of course, prayers for the frontliners.”

