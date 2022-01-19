Miss Universe PH Bea Luigi Gomez an 'asset' if she joins PVL

APART from being known as the beauty queen with the gallant finish in the recent 2021 Miss Universe as a fifth placer, Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez is also quite the athlete herself.

The 5-foot-7 beauty queen is a long-time volleyball player, and has had a few notable stints in Nestea Beach Volleyball, Milo Olympics, PRISAA, and CESAFI. She also played high school and college ball with University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu.

The Philippine Star's Joaquin Henson initially reported that she was tapped to play in the Premier Volleyball League, the country's first-ever tournament in volleyball.

"She recently disclosed that 'a team contacted my mom if I could play (professional) volleyball very soon and I’m looking into it, I’m excited but I’m still thinking about it,' Henson wrote in the article published on Wednesday, January 19.

However, while the 26-year-old personality has yet to confirm the news, PVL President Ricky Palou is very much receptive of the idea, as she would be an asset to strengthen the clamor for the sport.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

PVL president says Bea Luigi Gomez is welcome in PVL

"I really don't know about Ms. Bea Gomez joining one of the PVL teams [yet]. But, if this is true and she can really play, more people will be watching the PVL," he told SPIN Life on Wednesday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

On Gomez's end, this stint would be possible if there is a direct invitation from any of the nine participating teams namely: Army, Balipure, Chery Tiggo, Choco Mucho, Cignal, Creamline, F2 Logistics, Petro Gazz and PLDT.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.