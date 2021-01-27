Miko Eala 'adjusting well' in Penn State Tennis as he prepares for US NCAA debut

MIKO Eala, the brother of Alex, is also jumpstarting his athletic career early in 2021 as he begins training with Penn State University in preparation of his debut in the NCAA Division I next month.

After spending the holidays in the Philippines, the 18-year-old has now settled in the United States, hitting the courts with the Penn State Tennis team.

"Yes, he has [begun his training], adjusting well to the team and the new environment. Online classes started last week, and face-to-face will start on February 15," his dad, Michael, confirmed with SPIN Life.

The US NCAA Division I is penciled to open its tennis tournament in late February or early March.

Miko graduated from the Rafa Nadal Aacademy in Mallorca, Spain, June last year, and is now suiting up for his college stint.





In a previous interview, the older Eala revealed that playing collegiate tennis has always been his and his parents' long-time dream. This isn't only an opportunity to play, but also to get the best education.

"Since I was young, I excelled a lot and my parents and I really wanted me to go to college tennis, to get into scholarship,” he revealed in an interview with coach Roland Kraut. "We’re happy to be given the opportunity to come here to play and study."