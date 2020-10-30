Michele Gumabao: ‘No more beauty pageants for me’

AFTER her run in this year’s Miss Universe Philippines competition, volleyball star Michele Gumabao has declared: “Unfortunately po, because of my age, there will be no more beauty pageants for me.”

This development was initially reported by News5’s Laila Chikadora in the Miss Universe PH’s E.Skwela event in Sampaloc, Manila, held on Thursday morning, 29 October.

It was the first public event of Miss Universe PH finalists Rabiya Mateo, Ysabella Roxas Ysmael (1st runner-up), Pauline Amelinckx (3rd runner-up), Billie Hakenson (4th runner-up), and Gumabao (2nd runner-up).

Michele told Chikadora that she is planning to focus on entrepreneurship.

“This is the beginning of even brighter journey 'coz I have a lot of different businesses to bring in to the Philippines,” she said. “And now, I have the time to do so.”

She further revealed: “I have also another career that I’m eyeing… [but] now is not the perfect time to share about that.”

When asked about how she’s feeling after her run, Gumabao said, “It’s still very hectic because it’s, like, I took a two-week vacation being part of the pageant. Aside from being part of Miss Universe Philippines, I never neglected my duties as a professional athlete, also as a businesswoman.”

Sports, she also added, will remain a very big advocacy for her.

This year’s Miss Universe tilt was Gumabao’s third attempt in the beauty pageant circuit. She was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Globe in 2018, and joined the Miss Globe competition in that same year.

