Get to know the GOAT WAG: Michael Jordan's wife, Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan's current wife Yvette Prieto, ex Juanita Vanoy (m. 1989-2006), and his five children were notably missing from the first eight episodes of The Last Dance. Don't expect them to turn up, according to director Jason Hehir, as the sports documentary wraps up today.

In an interview with The Athletic, Hehir said, "I wasn't interested in the opinion of any wife or kids in this. We had the storytellers we wanted and I felt like we had the story covered from every angle."

Still, the hype over the landmark event piqued viewer interest in MJ's personal life, particularly his private love story with Prieto.

Get to know the GOAT WAG:

Pre-Jordan

Yvette has Cuban roots, but was raised in Miami. She studied business management and initially worked for her father, as per Fox News. Prieto was also described as "a principal with the Miami-based companies Aqua Management and Beet the LBS."

The model, who has worked with the likes of designer Alexander Wang, appeared in an episode of the 2011 TV documentary Cuba: An Island Apart. In 2002, Prieto reportedly filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, before resolving it in two years.

Little is known about her dating history even back then, but she was said to have gone out with Spanish-Filipino singer Julio Iglesias, Jr. — yes, the son of local socialite Isabel Preysler and brother of King of Latin Pop Enrique Iglesias.

His Heiress

Some reports say MJ and Yvette first crossed paths in a Miami nightclub shortly after his divorce with Vanoy; others claim it was in 2008. It didn't take long before the two decided to live together in a $300,000-dollar, 5,500-square-foot home.

Jordan asked for Prieto's hand in marriage during the 2011 Christmas holidays. Two years later, the couple wed at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Florida after getting their marriage license from the Palm Beach County courthouse.

High-profile guests such as Scottie Pippen, Patrick Ewing, Tiger Woods, and Spike Lee were reportedly in attendance. According to US Weekly, budget for the intimate ceremony was estimated to be around $100 million because it's Michael Jordan we're talking about here.

Months following the wedding, MJ and Yvette confirmed that babies are on the way. In 2014, they were blessed with identical twin daughters, whom they named Victoria and Ysabel Jordan.

