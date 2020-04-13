Meggie Ochoa's Fight To Protect steps up to combat child exploitation during lockdown

A WEEK ago, SPIN Life reported on Meggie Ochoa's plea for government agencies to be more watchful against the online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC) during the COVID-19 crisis.

Now, her Fight To Protect movement is initiating Project S.A.F.E. (Support and Awareness to Fight Exploitation), partnering with other organizations to throw up a wider shield against OSEC in its hotspots in the country.

“Home quarantine because of the virus adds to the risk factors that allow sexual violence to happen to children, both in person and online. Families with an increased need to be able to provide because of the loss of daily income can lead them to avail of the opportunities set out by the perpetrators [just] for provision[s],” the country’s top jiu jitsu athlete told SPIN Life.

Fight To Protect is a movement launched in 2018, which nurses child victims, orphans, and survivors of sexual violence and online sexual abuse and introduces them to jiu jitsu.

As the country’s lawmakers ordered a lockdown to slow the spread of the global pandemic, Nazarene Compassionate Ministries of the Philippines and Fight To Protect have seen the need to step up their initiatives and conduct relief operations in Taytay and Iligan, where OSEC has been rampant in the past years. This way, the communities in the locale won’t resort to the crime just to meet their needs.

Alongside providing the families with their basic needs (which they call “Safe Packages”), the organization will also set up an awareness drive during the distribution proper through educating the communities on matters like child safety, and hygienic practices.

Go-to hotlines for reports of OSEC will also be provided to the families and bystanders in the community.

“Our goal is to raise at least 600,000 to reach 1170 families. This is a chance once again for you to take part in this fight," the team wrote in a post on Fight To Protect’s Facebook Page. "Your donations will go a long way and can significantly help prevent children from being exploited during such a vulnerable time. I have no doubt that together we can make this happen! No matter what situation we are in, the fight continues! Let's fight as one to protect our Filipino children.”

Want to help out in their initiative? Visit their Fight to Protect's Facebook page as well as bit.ly/projectsafe2020 to take part in this effort.