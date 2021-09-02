This dirt road dunker from Bohol recreates iconic NBA slams

FOR the dreamer inside big basketball fan Jay Carlo "Kaloy" Damolo, the sky's the limit, literally and figuratively.

At a mere 5-foot-6, Kaloy can rocket nine feet up for a ring-shivering slam... while wearing rubber rain boots.

What's more, he reenacts iconic plays from the NBA while he's at it.

It's something he's been working on all throughout the pandemic lockdown, with a YouTube channel to showcase all of his moves.

"2018 ako nagsimula mag-aral ng dunk, pero 2020 na nung mas sineryoso ko talaga at gumawa ako ng YouTube channel," he told SPIN Life. "For fun lang. Na-a-amaze ako sa mga NBA stars kaya ginagaya-gaya ko lang."

Damolo, 24, begun uploading his clips eight months ago. As of posting, he has over 5,600 subscribers, with his most popular video posting 697k views.

Among his most popular was his own imitation of Vince Carter's iconic "Dunk of Death", showcased during the Sydney 2000 Olympics as Team USA went up against France.

As for the boots? "Minsan, maputik kasi sa daan, kaya ayon," he said, shrugging.

This basketball content creator idolized the greats

Like a typical Pinoy kid, Damolo, who is based in the province of Bohol, loved basketball growing up. He played every day with and against friends.

"Laro-laro lang simula elementary ako. 'Yung tanghaling tapat lalabas para makipaglaro sa mga kaibigan ko. Hilig lang talaga," he said.

He also grew up watching Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James on television.

Locally, Kaloy admires Tropang Giga, having been a solid Talk N Text fan since 2014. His PBA idols? G.O.A.T. guards Jayson Castro and Jimmy Alapag.

For him, basketball served as an avenue not just to have fun, but also to create his own inner mental space, far away from the pressures of the real world. In trying times, his acrobatics on the improvised court and ring near their house became his refuge.

"Kapag may problema na di ko na alam ang gagawin, magba-basketball na lang ako para hindi ko maisip. 'Pag masyadong mabigat ang problema, ilalaro ko na lang yan," he shared.

Another thing that Kaloy is thankful for about basketball is that it's spared him from any kind of vice.

"Basketball lang ang bisyo," he declared. "Ganyan dapat."

Kaloy has, at times, tried to bring his skills to a more professional arena, trying out for several teams in the province. No callbacks have come, as of yet.

"Try out-try out lang, kunwari sa mga paliga, pero di pa ko nakukuha, kaya for fun na laro lang," he said. "Pero hard work pa din."

The YouTube tutorials he sees online serve as his coaches as he continues to look for any available camp where he can hone his skills more formally.

"Ang gusto ko lang naman talaga is ma-experience 'yung tamang proseso ng training, yung talagang ginagawa ng mga teams," he expained. "Ako ang ginagawa ko lang una pina-practice ko lang sa flooring, tapos simula sa seven-feet ring, i-akyat sa eight feet, at ngayon nine feet na."

And while he's still hoping to dig into the competitive play he's always dreamed of, he's thankful for the many new fans who've watched his high-flying content.

Check out Kaloy's YouTube channel here.

