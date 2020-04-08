Meet Donya Tesoro, the Mayor of San Manuel, Tarlac

The new generation of mayors has filled the news in the past year-and even more so now with the coronavirus outbreak. The latest to join the list of impressive millennials taking over local politics is San Manuel, Tarlac Mayor Donya Tesoro. From her educational background to her start in politics, here's what you need to know about Mayor Donya Tesoro.

Tesoro has a master's degree in public management.

After finishing a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Miriam College, Tesoro took her masters at Ateneo de Manila University's Master in Public Management program. The curriculum is focused on building several skills in leadership, governance, and public management. Other courses in the program include ethics, public governance and the bureaucracy, public policy development, and more.

Her family is no stranger to politics.

Tesoro's father is Benjamin "Bening" Tesoro, the vice mayor of San Manuel, Tarlac. In fact, Donya ran for councilor right after graduating in 2013 during her father's second term as the mayor.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Tesoro said, "The battle cry of my dad then [when he was running] was it's time for a new leader. Enough of the political dynasty because nothing was happening. So, I think it was the people who decided that it's time for change."

She's using social media to keep townspeople updated.

As mayor, Tesoro uses social media for community building and mobilization. The Facebook community page she made for the townspeople of San Manuel is constantly updated with local government projects.

"One of the biggest factors why I won, is because I created a community on Facebook of those from San Manuel. They are able to see it and say, 'Oh! She's been doing so much. The town has changed a lot,'" she said.

She recently went viral on Facebook.

In a Facebook post, a Tarlac resident included Tesoro (and a gallery of her photos) in a roster of mayors with Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, and Gapan City Mayor Emeng Pascual.

Tesoro has regularly posted updates about what she's been doing since the coronavirus outbreak started. She's donated relief packages, as well as distributed donations from McDonald's Philippines and Megaworld and Alliance Global CEO Kevin Tan.