May Luna explains viral tweet, shrugs off doubters with her grad pic

AFTER she decided to skip her final playing year with the De La Salle University Lady Spikers, outside hitter May Luna had to hustle hard just to continue her studies.

By giving up her volleyball spot, she lost her athletic scholarship. She didn't know how she was going to get the tuition money to finish her degree in Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management.

What's worse, doubting words from someone she considered a close friend added fuel to the fire. More so, it was from someone from the volleyball community too.

"Hindi ko alam [kung ano'ng] gagawin ko talaga. Tapos, ayan may close friend ako na sinabi niya 'yan sa isa ko pang friend. Nasaktan talaga ko, kasi hirap na hirap na nga ako, tapos may masasabi pa 'yung ibang tao," she told SPIN Life, explaining the story behind her viral tweet.

As of posting, the tweet has garnered more than 43,000 likes, with over 5,300 retweets.

More painful memories inspired that tweet. The 22-year-old recalled that every time she tapped her ID on the turnstile gates to enter the campus, the system gave a cruel reminder of her status.

She continued: "Pinanindigan ko syempre decision ko [to skip yung final year]. Hindi ko na talaga alam, tuwing papasok ako sa school tumutunog na 'yung ID ko kasi nga hindi pa ako bayad sa tuition, nakakatakot."

But thanks to her luck and effort, Luna made it to the semi-pro club team Cignal HD Spikers. Management gave her financial assistance for her studies.

As before, she had to juggle academics with practices and trainings, but this time, in a higher competion level.

"Ang schedule ko non 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. classes ko, tapos 1 to 5 p.m. training, tapos 6:30 p.m. may class ulit ako. From Taft, pupunta ko ng Ortigas to train tapos balik sa Taft after," she said.

Luna added, "Hindi na nga ako nakakakain."

Luna was grateful for her very understanding teammates and seniors in Cignal like Rachel Anne Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga. The management was also very considerate of her academic situation.

In May 2020, the 5-foot-8 spiker finally earned herself a college diploma.

And just earlier this week, as she received her graduation picture, which she snapped and turned into the now-viral tweet.

"Best revenge. Keep going guys. Kahit minsan walang naniniwala sa atin, basta pag nadapa tayo, dapat matuto tayong tumayo at lumaban kasi ganyan ang buhay. Pwede magpahinga pero walang susuko,” she said in the post.