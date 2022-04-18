PH marathon frontrunner Mary Joy Tabal announces pregnancy

OLYMPIAN Mary Joy Tabal, who ran the marathon in Rio de Janeiro 2016, has raced to a new milestone in life as she announced her pregnancy on social media.

The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist shared the news on Easter Sunday, uploading a photo of her ultrasound.

"We’re absolutely ecstatic to let you all know that an enlightened soul has blessed Dan [Jimenez] and I," she said.

Tabal, a medal prospect in marathon in the upcoming 31st SEAGames in Hanoi, Vietnam, revealed she's giving birth in October 2022.

She also said she's likely to miss the Games.

"Already informed PATAFA and PSC about my situation and hopefully to get back to training and competitions end of the year and 2023. I may skip SEA Gamesand other competitions for now but [will be] full time with this angel," the 32-year-old added.



Apart from a stint in the 2016 Rio Olympics, she holds three medals at the biennial meet, with one gold in 2017, and silver from 2019 and 2015.



