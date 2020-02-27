Mark Caguioa hopes to play for 20 years, just like Kobe Bryant did

MARK Caguioa hopes to do what the late Kobe Bryant did in his decorated NBA career: play a full two decades in the sport he loves.

At 40, the Ginebra star has been considering retirement. However, he’s not closing his doors on playing until he completes his 20th season in the PBA.

On January, during the Gin Kings’ victory party for winning the 2019 Governors’ Cup, Caguioa mentioned that the 45th season of the PBA might be his last ride.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

But a month later, when SPIN Life caught up with him in the PBA Media Day at Okada Manila, he said that he now doesn’t want to preempt anything.

“That I don’t know. That depends on [if] my body is still holding up,” he said on Thursday. “For sure, if I can make it 20 years like Kobe did and siguro that’ll be something that I want for myself.”

The eight-time PBA champion added: “Being able to play 20 years, I mean nandito na ako eh, I’m on my 19th year so we’ll see. I still don’t want to [say I’m done], anything can happen."

Continue reading below ↓

Mark Caguiao was first drafted in 2001 by Barangay Ginebra, and won Rookie of the Year honors in his first year in the PBA. He became instrumental in the Ginebra Kings' eventual All-Filipino championship victory against sister team San Miguel.

Now, 19 years later, Caguiao is looking forward to this year's All-Filipino Conference, which starts on March 8 at the Araneta Coliseum.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

“I’m always excited for this season, especially starting with the All-Filipino,” said Caguioa. “Siguro kasi this group that we have right now, they’re very eager to win an All-Filipino Cup and yes, that’s one of our motivations.”