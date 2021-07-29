'About time': Margielyn Didal one with LGBTQ+ Olympic athletes unleashing a rainbow wave

AMONG the 168 Olympic athletes in 2020 Tokyo who identified themselves as a publicly out member of the LGBTQ+ community is Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal.

She is one of the two Asian athletes listed by Outsports website in this year's tally. With her on the list is Indian sprinter Dutee Chand.

Didal has long been outspoken in previous local interviews about how her friends and family have accepted her for who she is. She says that her close circle, especially her parents, continues to support her goals and aspirations.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa parents ko dahil pinalaki nila ako nang maayos, sinuportahan nila kung ano iyong gusto ko kahit pasaway ako. As an LGBT din, tanggap ako ng parents ko. 'Yun lang, mahal ko po sila," she told ABS-CBN back in 2018.

Didal, who made her mark in the Olympics through her infectious cheerfulness, is already in a six-year relationship with her girlfriend. In a recent interview with the Olympics, she talked about how supportive her partner has been in her career.

Outsports also listed Olympians that are also almost exclusive from Europe, North and South America, and Australia.

Didal's competitor, USA's Alexis Sablone, is also one of at least five openly LGBTQ+ athletes in the debuting medal event of skateboarding.

It was veteran athletes like Tom Daley who pioneered a greater visibility for gay athletes in the highest echelons of the sport.

Tom Daley's momentous announcement paved the way

When Olympic diver Daley announced in 2013 that he was dating a man and “couldn't be happier,” his coming out was an act of courage that, with its rarity, also exposed how the top echelons of sport weren't seen as a safe space by the vast majority of LGBTQ athletes.

Back then, the number of gay Olympians who felt able and willing to speak openly about their private lives could be counted on a few hands. There'd been just two dozen openly gay Olympians among the more than 10,000 who competed at the 2012 London Games, a reflection of how unrepresentative and anachronistic top-tier sports were just a decade ago and, to a large extent, still are.

Still, at the Tokyo Games, the picture is changing.

A wave of rainbow-colored pride, openness and acceptance is sweeping through Olympic pools, skateparks, halls and fields, with a record number of openly gay competitors in Tokyo. Whereas LGBTQ invisibility used to make Olympic sports seem out of step with the times, Tokyo is shaping up as a watershed for the community and for the Games — now, finally, starting to better reflect human diversity.

Skateboarder Sablone talks about being part of the community

“It's about time that everyone was able to be who they are and celebrated for it,” said U.S. skateboarder Sablone.

“It's really cool,” Sablone said. “What I hope that means is that even outside of sports, kids are raised not just under the assumption that they are heterosexual."

The gay website Outsports.com has been tallying the number of publicly out gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and nonbinary athletes in Tokyo. After several updates, its count is now up to 168, including some who petitioned to get on the list. That's three times the number that Outsports tallied at the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. At the London Games, it counted just 23.

“The massive increase in the number of out athletes reflects the growing acceptance of LGBTQ people in sports and society,” Outsports says.

Daley is also broadcasting that message from Tokyo, his fourth Olympics overall and second since he came out.

After winning gold for Britain with Matty Lee in 10-meter synchronized diving, the 27-year-old reflected on his journey from young misfit who felt “alone and different" to Olympic champion who says he now feels less pressure to perform because he knows that his husband and their son love him regardless.

“I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now you are not alone," Daley said. "You can achieve anything, and there is a whole lot of your chosen family out here."

“I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion,” he added. “Because, you know, when I was younger I thought I was never going to be anything or achieve anything because of who I was.”

LGBTQ visibility in other sports

Still, there's progress yet to be made.

Among the more than 11,000 athletes competing in Tokyo, there will be others who still feel held back, unable to come out and be themselves. Outsports’ list has few men, reflecting their lack of representation that extends beyond Olympic sports. Finnish Olympian Ari-Pekka Liukkonen is one of the rare openly gay men in his sport, swimming.

“Swimming, it’s still much harder to come out (for) some reason," he said. "If you need to hide what you are, it’s very hard.”

Only this June did an active player in the NFL — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib — come out as gay. And only last week did a first player signed to an NHL contract likewise make that milestone announcement. Luke Prokop, a 19-year-old Canadian with the Nashville Predators, now has 189,000 likes for his “I am proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay" post on Twitter.

The feeling that “there's still a lot of fight to be done” and that she needed to stand up and be counted in Tokyo is why Elissa Alarie, competing in rugby, contacted Outsports to get herself named on its list. With their permission, she also added three of her Canadian teammates.

“It’s important to be on that list because we are in 2021 and there are still, like, firsts happening. We see them in the men’s professional sports, NFL, and a bunch of other sports," Alarie said. "Yes, we have come a long way. But the fact that we still have firsts happening means that we need to still work on this.”

That loud silence resonates with Alarie. Growing up in a small town in Quebec, she had no gay role models and "just thought something was wrong with me.”

"To this day, who we are is still illegal in many countries," she said. “So until it's safe for people in those countries to come out, I think we need to keep those voices loud and clear."

