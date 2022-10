TOP POLE vaulter Ernest John Obiena visited Malacanang Palace today and presented the 2022 World Athletics Championships Pole Vault Bronze medal he won last July to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Accompanying Obiena were Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” M. Eala, Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) President Terry Capistrano and PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr.

Bongbong Marcos hails EJ Obiena

The President hailed the achievements of Obiena and Filipino athletes who continue to uplift the national spirit with their victories.

"You inspire young people to go down that road. I think that is the greatest tribute and service that you can give to our country – it is to bring honor to the Philippines,” said Marcos.

Added PBBM: "Ang sport, kapag nag-champion ang isang atleta, walang downside yan, puro maganda. Eveything that came out of your winning is good. It is all good."

Eala said that the President is a true sportsman and showed his love for sports by giving clear instructions to “help our athletes because what they do is important to our nation." The PSC chief thanked the president in a short tweet just after the meeting.

Marcos has shown his appreciation for sports by personally congratulating our athletes when he can or saluting their wins in his social media accounts.

"Hindi naman nangyayari ito na last week lang nag-decide, mananalo agad eh. Matagal na proseso ito, and andyan yung support group na tumutulong sa iyo. To all of you who also had sacrifices for this success, the country thanks all of you,” Marcos said in his short speech during Obiena’s visit.

Also present to receive Obiena were Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Presidential Management Staff Secretary Naida Angping.

