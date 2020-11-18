'Maiiyak din ako': Marc Pingris draws inspiration from one-legged player

PLAYING ball for more than half of his life, Pinoy Sakuragi Marc Pingris has likely seen it all in a storied athletic career that spans nine championships, 15 All-Star call-ups, and two Finals MVP nods.

But he did not expect that the next life-changing moment of his long career would happen not in the four corners of a basketball court, but in a fan meet-up that began in the small screen of his phone.

Sometime last week, the 39-year-old — who skipped the All-Filipino bubble conference — was scrolling through his social media timeline when he came across a video of this disabled ligang-labas hooper.

Despite having only one leg, he held his own on the asphalt court against his other opponents, his passion so admirable.

Pingris reposted the video in his Instagram account and sought help from netizens to get him connected to the man.

“Nung nakita ko ‘yung video niya na-inspire agad ako eh. Na-realize ko na ang bawat tao talaga kanya-kanyang pagsubok na hinaharap sa buhay. May kanya-kanyang pinagdaraanan, pero naniniwala ako na kung hindi susuko, sisikat ang araw kinabukasan,” he shared with SPIN Life.

He added: “Kaya ko naisipang hanapin siya kasi gusto ko magpasalamat sa motivation at ipinahanga niya ako sa kakayahan niya, ‘yung tatag ng loob niya, at para na din maghatid ng konting tulong.”

The Magnolia veteran generously had a prosthetic leg made for Wenceslao. It will take three weeks to complete. Pingris said he will personally have the prosthetic delivered to Wenceslao's home in Las Piñas once it's done.

But without waiting for his gift to be finished, Pingris decided to personally meet Eddie “Titeng” Wenceslao last Thursday.

“Mineet ko siya sa BGC. Kinamusta ko lang tapos pumunta kaming Titan. Pinapili ko siya ng sapatos, konting regalo para sa kanya. Pero sa susunod, ako naman ang pupunta sa kanya para ibigay ‘yung pinagawa kong binti,” he said.

According to Titeng, he was just 17 years old when he got into an accident that led to his leg being amputated. Since then, it has become a tougher battle for him, not just in basketball, but also in his daily activities.

Pingris was moved by his passion.

“Iba ‘yung experience, sa tagal kong nagba-basketball, iba din talaga yung makakilala ng ganitong tao na magpapabago ng tingin mo sa buhay,” he said.

“Pagkita pa lang namin, umiiyak na siya," Pingris said of their meeting. "Sabi ko, ‘Teng ‘wag kang umiyak kasi maiiyak din ako’. Sabi ko sa kanya na-inspire ako sa kanya kasi ako ngang dalawa ang paa, minsan naiisipan ko pang sumuko, tapos siyang ganyan ang kalagayan, tuloy lang at kitang-kita pa ‘yung saya niya sa paglalaro.”

For Pingris, this is only a way to repay the inspiration Titeng sparked in him at a very crucial time in his life.

He mentioned that he’s working extra hard to regain top condition for when he suits up again for the Pambansang Manok in the next conference.

Wenceslao, on the other hand, never expected these blessings. He was just living simply, trying to make ends meet for his family as a food vendor and a local car mechanic until a video of him playing - taken by pal Giovanni - went viral.

"Hindi ko po inakalang ganon ang mangyayari. Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako kay Giovanni na kumuha ng video, dahil sa video na 'yon, nagsisimula magbago ang buhay ko, nakilala ko pa ang idol ko," he said.

Titeng offered one advice: "'Wag hayaan na maging hadlang ang kapansanan sa gusto mo, mas gawin mo itong pampalakas loob."

