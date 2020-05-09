While weighing MPBL offers, Villahermosa on Army duty, helping relief efforts

INSTEAD of dishing out dimes, Mar Villahermosa, who played for Bacolod-Master Sardines during the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season, has been giving out assists in a different way the past two months.

Since March, the 31-year-old was called up for duty by the Philippine Army to help distribute relief goods to the vulnerable communities affected by the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

And it has been a huge honor for him to do this on a daily basis.

"It feels so good that I've got to serve my country in this trying time. Lalo na yung times na namamahagi kami ng relief goods," said Manok ng Bayan Villahermosa, who averaged 8.0 points in 16 games last season.

"Masarap sa pakiramdam na kahit papaano, may napapasaya kaming mga tao kahit sa simpleng bagay lang."

However, Private First Class Villahermosa has yet to see his family since March 16 as he has been staying in the Special Services Centre in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig.

Keeping him strong though amid the loneliness is that his wife and daughter always make sure to call him.

"Thank God sa technology, I can communicate with my wife and daughter through messaging apps, kasi since day one ng ECQ, wala na talaga akong uwian," added the six-foot scorer, who joined the Army in 2016 as a skilled personnel.

Without an existing contract, Villahermosa bared that he is already being courted by some teams. But for now, he would like to focus on the task at hand first in the Army.

"May mga kumakausap na sa akin pero focus muna ako sa Army, sa pagtulong sa ating bansa para malagpasan itong COVID-19," the San Beda product said.

Villahermosa vowed to be back in the fourth season of the MPBL, the second of five seasons Chooks-to-Go will back.