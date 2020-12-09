Lotis Key, Wesley So’s manager: ‘There is a very deep crab mentality’ in the PH

PINOYS may know Lotis Key as a successful American-born actress who partnered with Dolphy in 11 movies throughout the ‘70s.

Now, however, she’s currently busy managing the career of chess prodigy Wesley So.

In an exclusive interview with ANCX’s Rhia Grana published today, Key spoke at length about how it feels to manage one of the most successful chess players in the world.

Key, who said that she has not legally adopted Wesley as he was overage when she and husband Bambi Kabigting took him under their wing, said that most of their clashes and disagreements come from their different cultural backgrounds.

“I am more American. I am naturally fearless and confident," Lotis told Grana. "I always try to be the best. [Wesley] is more Filipino. And Filipino culture focuses on pakikisama, barkada, kabaitan — never trying too hard to be the best because baka sabihin, ‘Akala mo kung sino ka.’”

She continued: “Growing up in the Philippines, there is a very deep crab mentality that holds people back, like no one should ever be better than his friends. No one should aim high. Exact opposite of mentality in the States.”

In a 2017 interview with Spin.ph’s Dodo Catacutan, So talked about how it was growing up in the Philippines while reaching for the highest levels of the sport.

"To be poor and unconnected in the Philippines is to be trash for rich people to step on," So said as he explained why, in 2014, he chose to represent the US instead of his home country.

Key, who arranged the interview for Spin.ph, also added, “You need more than talent to rise to a world-class level. You need a stable life, financial support, physical training, experienced coaches, equipment … You can’t get these when no one really cares about chess in the Philippines."

Three years on, she explained how she’s doing just that.

In their home in Minnesota, she explained to Grana, she provides a tranquil environment that appeals to So’s very intense work ethic.

“He is highly disciplined. In fact, I try and curtail his studying and make him rest his mind,” Key said.

So, who now represents the US, recently competed in the Skilling Open of the Champions Chess Tour, where he defeated world number one Magnus Carlsen.

Read the full ANCX interview with Lotis Key here.

