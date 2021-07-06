People

LOOK: RDO's 13-year-old son is already taller than him

by Kate Reyes
2 hours ago

IT RUNS in the genes.

Former TNT star Ranidel De Ocampo already stands tall at 6-foot-6, but in a recent Instagram story, his unico hijo has already surpassed him at just 13 years old.

His son, Ranidel Jr., or 'Deydi' as they call him, is barely in his teens, and already stands around a forehead taller than his father.

Ranidel de Ocampo and his son

In his 13th birthday November last year, RDO talked about how proud he is of his only son.

"Thank you for making me such a proud father. As you become a teenager, I will always support you in all of your dreams and endeavors," he said. "I can't wait to see the person you become."

Based on the retired PBA star's previous social media posts, Deydi also plays basketball, just like his dad.

Coincidentally enough, if Ranidel has a tall anak, he also has a very tall inaanak: 7-foot-3 Gilas wunderkind Kai Sotto.

