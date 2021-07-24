LOOK: Margielyn Didal meets Tony Hawk

WELL PLAYED, Margielyn Didal. Well played.

Margielyn Didal meeting skateboard legend Tony Hawk is newsworthy enough. But Margie truly takes the moment to the next level with her caption.

“[T]his guy asked me to take a photo with him and I let him because he looks like Tony Hawk,” the 22-year-old wrote.

Continue reading below ↓

Truly an amazing social media gem.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Margielyn Didal is, of course, in Tokyo at the moment as the Philippine representative to the new Olympic sport of skateboarding. The events will play out over two days, with men’s street on Sunday, July 25, and women’s street on Monday, July 26.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Hawk, meanwhile, is on the ground as an Olympics commentator as part of the NBC broadcast crew. While he’s not competing, Hawk couldn’t resist a chance to do a test ride around Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Continue reading below ↓

Check out the rest of Spin.ph's Olympic coverage here.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.