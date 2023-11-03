People

LOOK: Manny Pacquiao meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

When two global sporting icons collide
by Carlos Pineda
2 hours ago
PHOTO: Manny Pacquiao

TWO SPORTING ICONS went face-to-face in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as boxing legend Manny Pacquiao met Al-Nassr FC forward and global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pacquiao posted their encounter in his official Facebook page.

Ronaldo wasn't the only sporting icon he met as he also had a photo op with other boxing and MMA legends namely Sugar Ray Leonard, Lennox Lewis, UFC great Chuck Liddell, and his former rival Ricky Hatton.

Pacquiao managed to travel to Riyadh as he was invited for the 'Battle of the Baddest' boxing event headlined by Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. The match lasted for 10 rounds where Fury prevailed over his rival via split decision.

