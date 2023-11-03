LOOK: K-pop group Le Sserafim dons purple and gold in Lakers-Clippers game

K-POP GROUP LE SSERAFIM went fearless donning the LA Lakers jersey during the heated local rivalry between the Lakers and the Clippers. The Los Angeles Lakers posted photos of the group on their official Facebook page.

Each member likewise had their names incorporated at the back of their jerseys. Currently Le Sserafim's members consists of Sakura, Chaewon (leader), Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae.

Le Sserafim has received numerous awards and nominations, winning the Best Musician Award and Rookie of the Year - Music back in the 2022 Asia Artist Awards. Their two hit songs namely, Fearless and Antifragile garnered Song of the Year awards in the 2023 Circle Chart Music Awards.

PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers

In the game between the two city rivals, it was the Los Angeles Lakers who prevailed in a thrilling overtime battle in the Staples Center.

For the purple and gold, it was LeBron James who led the team with 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Anthony Davis stepped up with 27 points and 10 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell also had a solid outing racking up 27 points and 6 assists.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George who carried the Clippers with 38 and 35 points respectively.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph