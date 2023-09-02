People

LOOK: Klay Thompson receives artworks from Filipino artists

Thompson's basketball skills are an obra maestra
by Carlos Pineda
13 hours ago
PHOTO: Peachy Medina Cheng

KLAY THOMPSON has received a warm welcome by the Filipino community and given his overall experience, he even went as far as praising the community for his overall experience.

The Golden State Warriors shooting guard said it best, saying: "It's amazing to be in a place where your craft is appreciated."

As he travelled around the archipelago, Thompson visited the Secret Fresh Art Gallery at the Ronac Art Center, featuring works made by Filipino artists. Thompson is the subject of the artworks, which was all commissioned by DJ, and Toy and Sneaker Collector, Big Boy Cheng.

After looking at the artworks, Thompson admitted that JP Pining's Rocco and an artwork from Kapitan were his personal favorites. All of the artworks will be given to him.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
