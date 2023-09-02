LOOK: Klay Thompson receives artworks from Filipino artists

KLAY THOMPSON has received a warm welcome by the Filipino community and given his overall experience, he even went as far as praising the community for his overall experience.

The Golden State Warriors shooting guard said it best, saying: "It's amazing to be in a place where your craft is appreciated."

As he travelled around the archipelago, Thompson visited the Secret Fresh Art Gallery at the Ronac Art Center, featuring works made by Filipino artists. Thompson is the subject of the artworks, which was all commissioned by DJ, and Toy and Sneaker Collector, Big Boy Cheng.

After looking at the artworks, Thompson admitted that JP Pining's Rocco and an artwork from Kapitan were his personal favorites. All of the artworks will be given to him.

PAINTING: Unsplash Brothers, ARTIST: Kapitan

PAINTING : 24 KT Gold Blooded, ARTIST: CORT



PAINTING: KT x ANTA, ARTIST: Anne Barles



PAINTING : Splash god, ARTIST: Kapitan



PAINTING : Three point, ARTIST: Jade Suayan



PAINTING: K 11, ARTIST: JJ Zamoranos



PAINTING : Welcome To My World, ARTIST: Bryan Yabut



PAINTING : Rocco, ARTIST: JP Pining



PHOTO: Peachy Medina Cheng



PHOTO: Peachy Medina Cheng



PHOTO: Peachy Medina Cheng

