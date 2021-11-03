LOOK: Kib Montalbo, Chot Reyes crossed paths in 2009

KIB Montalbo has a vast collection of photos with TNT players who eventually became his teammates in the PBA.

And apparently, there is also a photo of Montalbo with TNT coach Chot Reyes when he was still young.

Kib Montalbo's photo with future coach

Dexter Dy, Montalbo’s high school coach at St. John’s Institute, shared a 2009 group photo of Montalbo along with Reyes that turned out to be what the future holds for the Bacolod native.

Dy said the photo was at the Bacolod Tay Tung High School gym during a practice by the North team for the All-Star Week that was held in Victorias, Negros Occidental. Reyes was in his first stint as TNT mentor and was coaching the North squad for the festivities.

Incidentally, Montalbo, who was just 13 at that time and studying at Tay Tung, was at the venue because the Western Visayas elementary basketball team was preparing for the Palarong Pambansa in Tacloban.

Continue reading below ↓

“Sa Tay Tung, may ensayo ang pupunta sa Palaro tapos after ng practice, nag-ensayo ang isang team sa All-Star Game,” said Dy.

Reyes’ North All-Stars eventually lost during that 2009 festivities – the first of three legs – to the Powerade Team Pilipinas of Yeng Guiao with a 98-80 result at the Victorias City Sports and Recreational Arena.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Reyes coached the PBA All-Star team in the final leg at the Araneta Coliseum, winning over Powerade Team Pilipinas, 97-89.

As for Montalbo’s team in 2009, Western Visayas won the silver medal, with Montalbo being one of the six players out of Tay Tung. They lost to the National Capital Region squad that had another player that would eventually make it to the PBA in Renzo Subido.

Dy coached Montalbo in high school with St. John’s, winning 10 titles before being recruited by La Salle in the UAAP after his career in Bacolod.

Continue reading below ↓

As fate would have it, Montalbo and Reyes crossed paths 12 years after the photo after Reyes made his return to the Tropang GIGA as head coach. Montalbo was entering his sophomore year after he was picked by TNT in the 2019 draft.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Montalbo won his first PBA crown under Reyes after TNT won in five games over Magnolia in their best-of-seven showdown.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Looking back at the photo, Dy is amazed Reyes would eventually become his former ward’s coach in the pros.

“Destiny talaga,” Dy said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.