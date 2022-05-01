LOOK: NBA aspirant Kai Sotto makes rare public appearance in UAAP game

AMID the nerve-wracking wait for the NBA Rookie Draft, Kai Sotto took time to support his alma mater on Sunday night.

The teen standout was spotted in the stands on the side of Ateneo on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena as the Blue Eagles played the UP Fighting Maroons in the final game day of the UAAP men's basketball eliminations round.

LOOK:

Kai Sotto watches from the stands during the Ateneo-UP game at the MOA Arena.

The 7-foot-3 big man, who won a UAAP juniors championship and an MVP while playing for Ateneo, was wearing a white Nike shirt and a black mask in his first public appearance since he declared for the NBA draft last April 28, Thursday.

Sotto arrived in the country last week at the end of his only season with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL prior to filing his application.

