LOOK: Athletes hit the polls on election day

ON ELECTION day, athletes are turning out to cast their votes.

Several of them have already posted indelible ink selfies on social media, proudly showing off that they’ve exercised their democratic rights.

This story is developing.

Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao casts his vote

ABS-CBN’s Mario Dumaual takes this snap of Franz Pumaren in Cainta

CJ Perez reposts a shot from his wife Sienna Catacutan showing off their fingers marked with indelible ink





Hidilyn Diaz says she voted for someone with a “gold standard” in governance

TnT’s coach Mau Belen says, “For our future children”

Chot Reyes wears a Pilipinas shirt to his precinct

Dodot Jaworski votes in Bagong Ilog Elementary School. He’s running for vice mayor in the city

Alyssa writes, “Para sa bayan”

Straight from Japan, Alyssa's boyfriend Kiefer Ravena flies in to vote

Onic PH's Dlar tweets about what he witnessed while voting

Meanwhile, Onic captain Baloyskie tweets about the sweetest feeling in the world

In an IG Story, Kevin Ferrer urges followers, 'Please go vote'





NU Lady Bulldog Christiana Dimaunahan posts her voting selfie... and a poem she wrote for the last elections

Here’s POC prez and Tagaytay mayoral hopeful Bambol Tolentino

Michele Gumabao, who’s with partylist bet Mothers for Change, lists her voting day essentials

