People

LOOK: Athletes hit the polls on election day

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
undefined
Hidilyn Diaz, Manny Pacquiao, Alyssa Valdez proudly post their indelible ink selfies.
PHOTO: (From Left) Hidilyn Diaz, Manny Pacquiao/Instagram, Alyssa Valdez/Twitter

ON ELECTION day, athletes are turning out to cast their votes.

Several of them have already posted indelible ink selfies on social media, proudly showing off that they’ve exercised their democratic rights.

This story is developing.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao casts his vote

    ABS-CBN’s Mario Dumaual takes this snap of Franz Pumaren in Cainta

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    CJ Perez reposts a shot from his wife Sienna Catacutan showing off their fingers marked with indelible ink

    undefined

    Hidilyn Diaz says she voted for someone with a “gold standard” in governance

    Continue reading below ↓

    TnT’s coach Mau Belen says, “For our future children”

    Chot Reyes wears a Pilipinas shirt to his precinct

    Continue reading below ↓

    Dodot Jaworski votes in Bagong Ilog Elementary School. He’s running for vice mayor in the city

    Alyssa writes, “Para sa bayan”

    Continue reading below ↓

    Straight from Japan, Alyssa's boyfriend Kiefer Ravena flies in to vote

    undefined

    Onic PH's Dlar tweets about what he witnessed while voting

    Continue reading below ↓

    Meanwhile, Onic captain Baloyskie tweets about the sweetest feeling in the world

    In an IG Story, Kevin Ferrer urges followers, 'Please go vote'

    undefined

    Continue reading below ↓

    NU Lady Bulldog Christiana Dimaunahan posts her voting selfie... and a poem she wrote for the last elections

    Here’s POC prez and Tagaytay mayoral hopeful Bambol Tolentino

    Continue reading below ↓

    Michele Gumabao, who’s with partylist bet Mothers for Change, lists her voting day essentials

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Hidilyn Diaz, Manny Pacquiao, Alyssa Valdez proudly post their indelible ink selfies.
    PHOTO: (From Left) Hidilyn Diaz, Manny Pacquiao/Instagram, Alyssa Valdez/Twitter

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again