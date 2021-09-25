'Did you go to any Jazz games?' Local news reporter fails to recognize Jordan Clarkson

DESPITE winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award last season, it seems like Jordan Clarkson still needs to do more for the people of Utah to recognize him.

The Fil-Am guard found himself interviewed on the streets by a local news reporter who failed to identify him.

In fact, she even asked him if he went to any Jazz games.

Playing coy, Clarkson responded, "Yeah, a lot."

Continue reading below ↓

Later finding out her mistake, 2New reporter Hayley Crombleholme owned up to the boo-boo and wrote, "Had him spell his name and everything. I’m only mildly (okay highly) embarrassed."

You meant they even asked him to spell his own name?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In all fairness, Crombleholme's mistake could be forgiven, as she wasn't really a beat reporter for the Jazz.

Continue reading below ↓

She was actually reporting about the recent announcement by the Utah Jazz and its homecourt Vivint Arena that fans attending the home games would need to present proof of vaccination.

It just so happened that the guy they picked for their man on street segment was someone who actually plays for the Jazz.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jordan Clarkson took the mistake in stride

Funny enough, Clarkson was a good sport despite the incident.

Continue reading below ↓

He even found something positive from the interview — that he could spell his name right.

Clarkson, though, should take it as a motivation as he helps the Jazz in his third season there.

Averaging career-highs of 18.4 points and 4.0 rebounds, to go with 2.5 assists and shot 35-percent from threes, the 6-foot-4 shooter is expected to contribute more, especially after Utah took the top-seed in the Western Conference last season.,only to lose in the conference semifinals to the Los Angeles Clippers in six games.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.