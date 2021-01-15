Meet Vanessa de Jesus and nine more Filipina ballers active in the US NCAA D1

WHILE homegrown female talents like Jack Animam and Ella Fajardo are starting to make waves in the international stage, the spotlight is also beginning to shine on overseas-based female ballers with Filipino roots.

The US-based organization Fil-Am Nation Select, co-founded by San Miguel guard Alex Cabagnot, has been keeping an eye on them for more than a year now, pursuing its greater goal of building a bridge for Fil-Am athletes to play in the Philippines.

Women's basketball national team head coach Patrick Aquino has been in constant communication with the organization. Over the holidays, Coach Pat even spent some time in the States to meet some of them. A number of them have expressed interest in playing for Gilas Women's.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Among them are these 10 Filipina players currently active in the on-going season of the D1 Women's Basketball in the US NCAA.

Check them out:

Vanessa de Jesus, Duke Women's Basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Eighteen-year-old De Jesus is only a freshman in the league, but she's been a consistent contributor to the Blue Devils' cause. We've been track of her performance so far in the NCAA, so catch up on those stories here:

MORE ABOUT VANESSA DE JESUS MORE ABOUT VANESSA DE JESUS

Kayla Padilla, Penn Women's Basketball

Having shown a promising performance in her rookie year, Padilla continues unfinished business as a sophomore in the University of Pennsylvania.

Continue reading below ↓

Malia Bambrick, Pepperdine

Junior guard Bambrick is one of her team's leaders, averaging 9.1 points per game over the last two years.

Cherilyn Molina, Washington State

Continue reading below ↓

Washington State guard Molina has been a consistent playmaker for the Cougars for more than three years now. She was born and raised in Hawaii.

Leilani McIntosh, California (Berkley)

California Golden Bears guard Leilani Mcintosh is now playing her second consecutive season with Cal WBB.

Lexi Mark, Boise State

Continue reading below ↓

One half of a famed high school duo with Vanessa De Jesus in Sierra Canyon, Mark also debuted in the US NCAA as a rookie swinger. She stands a statuesque 6 feet tall.

Aurea Gringras, George Washington

As a first year guard in GW Women's Basketball, Gringras recently recorded a career-high 12 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. This earned her the Atlantic 1 Rookie of the Week title last month.

Continue reading below ↓

Ayzhiana Basallo, San Jose State

This junior guard in San Jose State University is now competing in her second year as a Spartan. Last season, she recorded an average of 18.5 points, a team-high for the SJSU.

Kiera Oakry, University of San Diego

Continue reading below ↓

After skipping the 2019-2020 season due to an injury, USD Toreros 5'10" swinger Oakry made her comeback this conference.

Honorable mention:

Chanelle Molina - Washington State

We'd love to include her on this list, but she recently turned pro. The older sister of Cherilyn, Chanelle is a recent graduate of WSU and has seen action for the Cougars for four years. She's now playing for the Norrköping Dolphins in the Swedish Basketball League.