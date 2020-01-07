The hilarious story behind the viral suited-up ligang labas player

Even Thirdy Ravena couldn't help but be amused by that Filipino basketball player who recently went viral for bringing the outrageous NBA tunnel walk to a "ligang labas."

On Sunday, Christopher James Cañas shared a Facebook video of a Pinoy baller making his way to a concrete court in a bold suit and slacks combo that reminded everyone of those wild pregame looks from the Association. The trending clip, which already has 513 thousand hits, got the same loud reaction at the arena and on social media.

SPIN Life reached out to the original poster via Messenger a day after the whole thing blew up and learned that this was just one of the many stunts by his teammate, whom he identified as Jowe Sabuero.

While not going into too much detail, Cañas revealed, "Sanay siya (Sabuero) sa mga ganyang gawain, tipong kabaliwang bagay. Talagang palabiro 'yun, hindi nahihiya."

He said that the hilarious sequence happened during the championship match of an inter-barangay Christmas league in Libungan, North Cotabato. They actually came up with the crazy idea of having their playful teammate dress like Russell Westbrook and go to the game with headphones and pink luggage hours before tipoff.

Sabuero wasn't your typical sports mascot, though, as he was entertaining as a deadly shooter and blue-collar worker as he was a court jester, Cañas attested.

Unfortunately, "Naka-eight points lang siya kasi off night, pero marami namang rebounds. Kaso talo, ang lakas lang talaga ng na-kalaban namin. Sayang. Buti panalo 'yung outfit," which members of the team lent to the living meme.

Asked if their local version of @LeagueFits will have a second part, Cañas confirmed that there's an unreleased "three-minute" footage of Sabuero literally suiting up for the pocket tournament. Where did he change into his uniform? Did he wear a Supreme sleeve a la JR Smith and Kelly Oubre? We're still waiting.