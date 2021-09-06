Dani Ravena becomes first-ever libero-captain in the PH

DANI Ravena just stamped her mark in the history of Philippine volleyball as the first-ever libero to take the captainship of any local team.

For the longest time, this wasn't allowed in the rule book of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB).

But just last February 2021, during the 37th FIVB World Congress, a proposal was approved that allowed liberos to take the lead in any team or game.

This was an amendment of Rule 5. Upon review of the longstanding regulation, no particular reason was found not to allow a libero to serve as a team captain.

FIVB wrote: "The Commission reasoned that, although the libero frequently enters and leaves the court, same as a team captain in many cases, there is no reason to not allow the libero to be captain."

Other rules were also improved side by side with the distinct matter for liberos.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Dani Ravena is ready for her new role

As the 21-year-old enters her junior year with the Ateneo Lady Eagles, she'sready to accept the responsibility of leading the volleyball team.

Continue reading below ↓

"Yes, [I am taking the captainship]," she confirmed to SPIN Life.

Dani, the youngest in the family of athletes, is already on her fourth year with the champion team, counting the layoff year brought on by COVID-19.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

She revealed that she's aided by middle blocker Vanie Gandler and outsider hitter Faith Nisperos as her co-captains.

Throughout the long UAAP break, teams were only allowed to do practices via Zoom sessions.

Having to unite a new team separated by distance is another challenge Ravena will have to face.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.