Spectator Steve Nash gives Leylah Fernandez an extra boost in US Open campaign

WHAT a run it has been for the 19-year-old Canadian bet Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 US Open Women's.

And she's far from finished.

Unseeded in the tourney, she took down the sport's giants: defending champion Naomi Osaka, 2016 winner Angelique Kerber, and fifth seeded Elina Svitolina.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

In the round of four just today, the tennister, who also has Filipino and Ecuadorian roots escaped World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Friday to continue her streak and punch a ticket to the finals of the New York-based Grand Slam.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Steve Nash is a Leylah Fernandez fan

From her US Open journey alone, she became an instant teen sensation. Among those who cheered for her by the sidelines in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was none other than NBA Legend Steve Nash, seated beside Fernandez's family in her tennis box.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In a post-match interview, the Canadian expressed her delight seeing the familiar face by the bleachers.

"It's a huge inspiration," she said. “I remember when I was younger, my dad used him as an example, and told me I had to work hard and fight hard like Steve Nash, so it's an honor to have him here watching me and cheering for me."

And with Nash being a huge fan of the sport, Fernandez left a challenge: "Hopefully we can have a tennis match soon."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.