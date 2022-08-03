LOOK: Young Nieto, Pasaol, Melecio are starting to make their marks

[Editor's note: First of a series]

AMONG the handpicked high school participants at the SLAM Rising Stars were three names that were easily recognizable among collegiate fans.

Not only do the surnames ‘Nieto’, ‘Melecio’, and ‘Pasaol’ ring a bell, but their holders’ raw talents stood out during the event as well.

They are the younger siblings of Ateneo’s Matt and Mike, former Greeb Archers star guard Aljun Melecio, and University of the East stalwart Alvin Pasaol.

And it’s only a matter of time before they step into the UAAP seniors stage to make a name of their own.

LeBron Nieto

LeBron Joseph Nieto, 17, like his older brothers, is motivated to continue the family legacy in Ateneo juniors.

That goal too, is not far from now, as he has been called up a few times as part of the Gilas Youth team.

It helps, too, that he gets guidance from Matt and Mike, who are both in the PBA, and dad Jet who played for the Blue Eagles' champion teams in the late 80s.

“No pressure naman kay LeBron, enjoy it, yun lang lagi naming sinasabi. Nandito lang kami ni Matt sa tabi niya, pati tatay namin. Just keep practicing, day in and day out.” Mike told SPIN Life. “Alam mo naman ang Nieto, hindi magpapatalo.”

It also helps that he trains regularly under legend turned shooting coach Allan Caidic.

Jun Melecio

Six years younger than Phoenix’s Aljun Melecio, is De La Salle Zobel guard Jun, who dreams of representing the green and white in his collegiate career.

Jun, 18, is a senior for the Junior Archers, and embodies a familiar skill set like his brother’s, but is taller than the older Melecio.

It is his goal to make an impact in his last playing year in preparation for his jump to the UAAP seniors stage.

For his Kuya Aljun, he just wants Jun to enjoy the journey.

“Biggest advice ko is don’t think about it too much, relax lang sa game. Laro lang, and no pressure. Excited ako sa magiging career niya,” he said.

On top of all that, Jun’s goal is to keep on equipping himself with the right knowledge and mentality.

“Workout lang everyday tapos as much as possible get advice from veterans, like sa kuya ko,” the younger Melecio said.

John Rey Pasaol

When one hears the name ‘Pasaol’ it meant history for the UAAP.

Up to this day, the scoring record in the UAAP is still the 49-point explosion of the then UE star Alvin, who’s now with the Meralco Bolts.

And for his 16-year-old brother John Rey, this is motivation enough to ‘continue the legacy.’

“Malaking pressure para sa akin as a player kasi kahit nung nagsisimula pa lang ako, dagdag pressure na sa akin yung yapak ni kuya as a UAAP player,” he shared.

Pasaol has one year left playing for the Far Eastern University Baby Tams before he officially makes his transition into the collegiate.

Like his kuya, who used to be a mainstay of the national 3x3 team, he was part of the runner-up team in the SBP’s U16 Pambanang Tatluhan in 2018, one of his biggest stints in his young career.

That’s why, it’s more than sufficient for the young guard to take his advice as he attempts to make his mark.

"Ang laging nire-remind sa akin ni kuya, basta humble lang, buhos mo lang lahat-lahat ng makakaya mo, kung may itataas pa, itaas pa,” he added.

Apart from the Ravenas, Gomez de Lianos, Ildefonsos, among others, here are the sibling-tandem, the second-generation collegiate players to watch out for.

This jumpstarts SPIN Life’s second-gen series, looking deeper into these player’s starting careers.

