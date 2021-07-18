‘This is me giving it back’: LeBron James supports Chris Paul courtside at Phoenix

WEST supports west, at least for LeBron James, who’s in Phoenix at the moment, cheering at the sidelines for Chris Paul.

“I’m here for CP,” said the 36-year-old NBA vet, speaking through a facemask inside the newly renamed Footprint Center as the Suns faced off the Bucks in Game 5.

Continue reading below ↓

The Lakers star added: “He came to my first finals appearance, and this is me giving it back to him.”

James’ first finals appearance was with Cleveland back in 2007, where even the scrappy youngster could not get the Cavs over the line against the dominant Spurs, who swept them 4-0.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

At the time, Paul was in the New Orleans Hornets.

Why LeBron is cheering for CP3 in Suns-Bucks Game 5

“We support each other,” continued the Space Jam: A New Legacy actor. His injury-riddled Lakers suffered an early playoff exit at the hands of Paul’s Suns, but it appears James is holding no grudges. “We been a brotherhood since we came into the league, and we're gonna ride and die with one another.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

James’ encouragement from the sidelines was not enough to keep the Suns from bowing down to the hungry Bucks, 119-123, as Milwaukee cruises closer to clinching the Finals. The series is now at 3-2, and will return to Milwaukee for Game 6, and a chance for the Bucks to get that ring.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.