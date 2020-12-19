Lance Gokongwei finds his kids’ generation more disciplined than he was at their age

ONE positive about the pandemic for JG Summit president and CEO Lance Gokongwei was that he was able to spend more time with his kids.

In an interview with the editors of Summit Media (part of the Gokongwei group of companies), Gokongwei revealed how impressed he was about his kids — and the generation of his kids.

Watch the full interview here:

Late last month, he was at an awarding for his family foundation that conferred the Young Scientist Award to 12 Gen Z student-researchers. They repped the country in the 2020 International Science and Engineering Fair.

“When I was their age I was reading comic books,” Gokongwei said jokingly. “I wasn’t really thinking about how to solve, you know, oil spills in Mindanao.”

His humorous demeanor masks his pride at how well the next gen is turning out.

When it comes to his own kids, he deflects all credit to his wife.

Continue reading below ↓

“She's the gold standard in parenting," Gokongwei said. “"To make a little bit yabang, if my wife allows our kids to do it, almost every other parent would say that must be okay, if they do the same activity. She's probably the border between being too strict and being too lax. They trust her judgment."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.