People

Game respects game: Mayor Rex Gatchalian cribs mobile palengke notes from Vico Sotto

by Charlene J. Owen for Femalenetwork.com
Just now
PHOTO: Photos from Rex Gatchalian and Vico Sotto Facebook pages

IF YOU'RE closely following how Metro Manila LGUs have been responding to the enhanced community quarantine brought about by COVID-19, then you probably know that there have been several mayors who have raised the bar when it comes to public service. One of them is Vico Sotto of Pasig, who has been hands-on with supporting his constituents since Day One.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

One of Sotto's projects is the Mobile Palengke. The idea behind it is to bring the palengke to the people so that they wouldn't have to walk far when buying supplies, therefore lessening their chances of catching COVID-19.

Continue reading below ↓

Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian loved the idea, so much so that he decided to implement it in his city.

Mayor Rex messaged Mayor Vico on Twitter, sharing that they will be "rolling out" the project on March 29, and thanking the latter in the process.

Continue reading below ↓

Mayor Vico replied with a "Solid 'to!" and the good-humored hashtag "#KopyahanNaTo," adding that Pasig will also be copying some of Valenzuela's best practices:

We definitely can get behind that kind of kopyahan!

For more stories on COVID-19, please click here.

Get the latest stories on COVID-19.
All you need to know from your trusted Summit Media network. Sign up here for regular updates delivered to your mailbox.
The email address you entered is invalid.
Thank you for signing up. We'll send updates directly to your inbox!
Read Next
read more stories about:
Recommended Videos
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Photos from Rex Gatchalian and Vico Sotto Facebook pages

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again