Game respects game: Mayor Rex Gatchalian cribs mobile palengke notes from Vico Sotto

IF YOU'RE closely following how Metro Manila LGUs have been responding to the enhanced community quarantine brought about by COVID-19, then you probably know that there have been several mayors who have raised the bar when it comes to public service. One of them is Vico Sotto of Pasig, who has been hands-on with supporting his constituents since Day One.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

One of Sotto's projects is the Mobile Palengke. The idea behind it is to bring the palengke to the people so that they wouldn't have to walk far when buying supplies, therefore lessening their chances of catching COVID-19.

Continue reading below ↓

Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian loved the idea, so much so that he decided to implement it in his city.

Mayor Rex messaged Mayor Vico on Twitter, sharing that they will be "rolling out" the project on March 29, and thanking the latter in the process.

Continue reading below ↓

Mayor Vico replied with a "Solid 'to!" and the good-humored hashtag "#KopyahanNaTo," adding that Pasig will also be copying some of Valenzuela's best practices:

We definitely can get behind that kind of kopyahan!

For more stories on COVID-19, please click here.

This story originally appeared on Femalenetwork.com. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors. Continue reading below ↓