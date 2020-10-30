'Thanks for belated gift': Kiefer Ravena teases dad Bong after NLEX win over TNT

WHO better give coach Bong Ravena his first loss of the season than his own son, Kiefer?

The feisty NLEX guard shot a dagger three right when it was needed to seal it for the Road Warriors against the elder Ravena's Tropang Giga in a Thursday night game at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

In the tense closing frame, TNT slimmed the Road Warriors' 10-point lead down to five with less than a minute left in the fourth.

But never one to shy away from crucial shots, Kiefer had a total of 16 points, nine rebounds, and three assists — a favorable contribution as NLEX edged Tropang Giga, 109-98.

After the game, Ravena aimed some good-natured digs, and praise, at his father.

"Always a pleasure playing against my first ever coach! Motivated to play well infront of him and til this day, he’s my number 1 critic," he said in an Instagram photo he uploaded after the match.

TNT still stands the top seed with 5-1. NLEX trails behind, bagging only their second win last night for a current 2-5 record.

Kiefer, however, who just turned 27 on Wednesday, also said: "Love ya pa! Thanks for the belated gift."

Meanwhile, their bunso, Ateneo Lady Eagles' crack libero Dani, definitely took time to watch an entertaining family match up.

"A virtual fan for today's PBA Game. Dad vs. Manong, TNT vs. NLEX," she said in a Instagram story.

