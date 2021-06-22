Kayesha Chua, Aljon Mariano's fiance, speaks: ‘I just wish Scottie trusted us'

AS the stunning turn of events that led to Ginebra star Scottie Thompson’s surprise wedding to Jinky Serrano continued to unfold, his and former girlfriend Pau Fajardo’s immediate friends finally broke their silence.

Kayesha Chua, fiance of Aljon Mariano, Thompson's teammate and good friend, posted a lengthy statement on Instagram on the issue currently rocking the popular Ginebra star.

At times, the statement used the pronouns "we", presumably referring to both Chua and Mariano, and perhaps even including Kevin Ferrer and MM Belarmino, who are known to have been very close friends with Thompson and his longtime girlfriend.

“We’ve been quiet since day 1 because it was their request to keep things private. Same reason why everyone knew about it just now. Do not equate our silence to our ‘lack of support’ for our friends because you know nothing about the things we did for them. NOTHING,” the statement wrote.

It was uploaded on Chua’s official Instagram account with the caption "Let them be."

The article about Thompson's surprise marriage has gone viral. On social media, fans still continue to debate about the news.

The Ginebra gunner has yet to speak about it. Fajardo, meanwhile, deactivated her social media accounts.

Mariano, Chua, Ferrer, and Belarmino used to be inseparable from Fajardo and Thompson, with the three couples often spotted hanging out together on social media.

Chua said the group continued to support Fajardo after the breakup and reached out to Thompson, but she said the gestures were ignored by the latter.

“She reached out to us when they were starting to have this problem, he did not… Things escalated, there was more reaching out to him but even AJ and Kev’s invites to talk were shut down,” she continued. “We never left her side. We never judged him. We were good friends but I guess he forgot about us too.”

'I just wish he trusted us'

The three PBA players all proposed to their girlfriends in a span of months. Mariano proposed earlier this March, while Ferrer got a yes in September last year. Thompson, meanwhile, proposed to Fajardo on New Year’s Eve, before they broke up months after.

As news of the breakup and Thompson's wedding to Serrano spread, Chua said he wished the Ginebra star 'trusted us.'

She ended her line with the words, 'I hope she's worth it.'

“I just wish he trusted us like how he said we were like family to him but he didn’t… He had to make a choice, and he chose her… We give him our best wishes and leave him to it. I wish you strength because you’ll need it. I hope she’s worth it,” Chua explained in the lengthy post.

Then the statement left a message for Fajardo, asking for privacy and prayers for her healing and the space to move on.

“What she needs now the most is privacy and prayers, please no more mentioning this specific issue to her because it’s over. She deserves to move on. Let her,” it said. “Let’s replace all our specific wishes of misfortune with one simple wish, ‘We wish for you to get what you truly deserve.’”

