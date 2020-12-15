Justin Brownlee has life-changing meetup with a Pinoy cancer patient and fan

HE MAY not be in the Philippines at the moment, but Ginebra's resident import Justin Brownlee still found a way to connect with his Filipino fans even during the off-season in the PBA.

In previous interviews, he's been very vocal about being "Pinoy at heart".

Last week, as the Gin Kings conquered the 2020 All-Filipino Cup, dominating TnT KaTropa, 4-1, in a best-of-seven finals series, Brownlee shared that he's suiting up for Al Sharjah in Dubai as he awaits to get back in the Philippines some time in 2021.

In the Middle East, the famously good-natured import took the time from his busy schedule, to have a virtual hangout with Jermaine, a cancer patient and a huge sports fan, through Make-a-Wish Philippines organization.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie (@sportsagentcd)

"When I was asked if I wanted to be part of it, I said sure. We talked on Zoom, mostly about basketball. He's battling a type of blood cancer, so I'm sure things can be tough for him. I told him to stay strong, encouraged him, and tried to bring him joy," the 32-year-old big man told SPIN Life.

Continue reading below ↓

Brownlee knew that during this pandemic, it may doubly hard for people already dealing with difficult situations. But even a nice and warm gesture can already do so much.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Now, I have a new friend. Being able to inspire people brings a lot of joy to me, every opportunity to do so, you never know how you can change someone's life for the better," he continued.

He also revealed that this meetup motivated him in ways he never thought he needed.

Brownlee added: "No matter how hard the situation is, keep your head up, and just stay confident. Jermaine gave me that inspiration, too, he's a fighter. I know he will get through these tough times."

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.