Junnie Boy reacts to EJ Obiena comparisons

“BOY, meron akong kwento.” That’s what vlogger Junnie Boy would say at the start of his videos — and we have just the story for you.

Following EJ Obiena’s heartstopping leap to secure a spot in the finals, netizens took to social media to congratulate the pole vaulter… and post memes that pointed out the uncanny similarity between the Filipino pole vaulter and the vlogger, who is part of Cong TV’s Team Payaman.

The vlogger has posted his own reaction to the flood of memes.

“Pag tapos nitong Olympics may ikwekwento ako sa inyo tungkol sa dalawang bansa na nakalaban ko!” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Commenting on his own post, he also jokingly said that he forgot to cover his real name.

EJ Obiena is on to the finals

Obiena is set to compete in the men’s pole vault finals on Tuesday and will try to clinch another medal for the Philippines. He qualified for the finals after clearing 5.75 meters in three attempts.

