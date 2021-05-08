Josie Gabuco: A world champion, a fighter, a single mother

WITH her athletic success over the last decade, national boxer Josie Gabuco makes a case for being one of the country's best pugilists.

Among her achievements in the sweet science are five Southeast Asian Games golds, acquired over a 10-year span; a couple of Asian titles inclduing a light-flyweight gold at the ASBC (Asian Boxing Confederation) Elite Boxing Championship; and the Philippines' maiden feat in the AIBA Women's World Championships.

But the inside of the ring isn't her toughest battleground.

It is being a single mother to her teenage son, Mack Joseph, whom she had when she was just 20 years old.

It was tough, but Gabuco turned her woes into a source of motivation to win her matches.

"Mahirap, lalo na nung nag-uumpisa pa lang ako, masyado pa siyang bata para iwanan ko para mag-ensayo," she told SPIN Life. "Pero dito din tumaas ang mga pangarap ko sa buhay dahil gusto ko bigyan ng magandang future ang anak ko."

There also came to a point that she needed to sneak in her child through the gates of the Rizal Memorial Stadium, where she was training with the rest of the Philippine team.

"Bawal talaga na magsama don, pero naitatakas ko siya nung time na yon, halimabawa wala 'yung guwardiya, ilulusot ko siya. Mas magaan kasi para sa akin nang nakikita ko siya, alam kong safe siya, at kasama ko siya," she said.

But during crowded competition months, she had no other choice but to leave her son in their home in Laguna under the care of his titas. She knew she had to focus on her athletic duties, as those were what was bringing food to the table.

Gabuco admitted that it was difficult not being physically present to witness the milestones of her growing child.

"Ang hirap na ang dami kong na-miss sa paglaki niya, tsaka 'yung uuwi ako pero sandali lang, 'pag aalis ako, iiyak siya," she shared. "Pero ang maganda sa kanya, bata pa lang siya namulat na siya sa realidad. dahil lagi akong nagpapaliwanag nang maayos sa kanya kung bakit ko ito ginagawa."

Every time she steps into the ring, it was Marck Joseph who gave her the extra push to win her fights.

"Nasa isip ko, kailangan kong manalo dito, mag-medal sa ganito kasi makakatulong 'yon para sa anak ko, sa financial needs namin, kasi kaming dalawa lang eh. Simula nung dumating siya, mas naging mataas 'yung mga gusto kong ma-achieve bilang athlete," she said.

Tough as her ordeals were, being the matriarch of their little family was also the most rewarding experience for her. Amid trying times, it is the words of assurance from Marck Joseph that replay in her head.

"Maraming pagkakataon na gusto nang umalis at pagod na ako, or iniisip ko na hindi ko na kaya, pero nagpapatuloy ako kasi iniisip ko lang kung para kanino ba ako bumabangon," she said. "'Pag nakikita niya akong umiiyak, kino-comfort niya ako, magtatanong yan, 'Ma, okay ka lang?' tapos tatabihan niya lang ako."

When he was younger, she gave him a much tougher love, with many sermons accompanying their tals. But now that he's 14, their relationship has evolved into something akin to best friends.

"Very open ako sa kanya kasi gusto ko makita niya 'yung mga bagay na haharapin niya balang araw, matuto siya sa mga mali ko, kaya lagi ko siyang kinakausap. Para lang kaming magkaibigan pero hindi nawawala 'yung respeto," she said.

Seeing her son grow and slowly establish dreams for himself is her greatest feat. Mack Joseph dreams of becoming a business man and such is enough motivation for Gabuco to keep going at 34 years old.

While her weight category is still uncertain in this year's SEAG, she said that as long as her body is capable, she's far from calling it quits. Because that's how 'mommathlete's roll.