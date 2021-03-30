Joshua Munzon hopes to bring 'positive influence' to gloomy Terrafirma

NO unnecessary distractions mean no added pressure.

Joshua Munzon is dead set on making his presence felt in the PBA as he suits up with Terrafirma Dyip. Just last week, he signed a max three-year deal with the Dyip.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Brushing off the pressure of expectations, this year's top rookie draftee is just plain focused on opening his journey with the country's biggest basketball league.

With the team's dismal record over the past conferences, Munzon is ready to contribute in any possible way he can, drawing on what he's learned in the ABL and in 3x3.

"I'm excited about my journey to come in the PBA, and everything that comes with it. I plan to soak it all in and continue to learn and grow as a basketball player and as a person," he told SPIN Life.

He will team up with Roosevelt Adams and eighth pick James Laput when he gets onboard the Dyip.

Continue reading below ↓

Amid the inevitable CJ Perez comparisons, the 26-year-old shared that he's focusing more on being a team player.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"For me, it's a great opportunity to step in and do whatever the teams asks of me. I don't feel any added pressure given the situation. I feel I'm ready to step into any role and be a positive influence on and off the court," the Fil-Am guard said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

As the PBA eyes a new season late April or early May, 6-foot-4 Munzon knows what he needs to put on his to-do list.

"As we get closer to the opening, I just want to build chemistry with my teammates so we can be as successful as possible during the season. I know things won't be easy but going through battles together will help build that bond," he said.