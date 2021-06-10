Jordan Clarkson condemns Asian hate in Filipino food truck incident in Utah

WHEN Jordan Clarkson found that Filipino food truck YumYumAsian’s was vandalized with racist, derogatory terms and graphics in Salt Lake, Utah, the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year quickly swung into action.

The Filipin-American Utah Jazz guard condemned the act on Twitter and revealed that he’s already coordinating with an artist's group to help the owners of the food truck.

“It hurt me deeply to see that Salt Lake’s YumYumAsian food truck was recently vandalized — I know the pain that hateful language and racism causes,” he said on his post. “With help from IdentityGraphix, we’ll be able to restore the truck and hopefully lift Ben and his family’s spirit #StopAsianHate.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In a separate tweet, the 29-year-old from Tampa, Florida saluted the Filipino community in Jazz's home state.

“I stand in solidarity with Utah’s Filipino community — love is more powerful than hate! #UtahFilipino #StopAAPIHate #StopAsianHate,” he said.

YumYumAsian also replied, airing their heartfelt gratitude to the NBA star and his efforts to assist them.

Continue reading below ↓

“Thank you @JordanClarksons for not only wrapping our food truck, but also for having it detailed at Gorilla Car Wash & for your continued support & encouragement. It means THE WORLD to the community & to us."

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.