We're totally here for the Alapag family's wholesome vlog

Jimmy Alapag has been making the most out of the enhanced community quarantine in terms of family time.

The PBA legend and Alab Pilipinas coach recently uploaded a basketball dribbling workout video on his YouTube channel Alapag Family Fun. At the end of the clip, Jimmy can be seen playing with his three children Ian Maximus, Keona Skye, and Calen Asher with wife LJ Moreno.

The vlog, which features home videos and family trips of the Alapag household, has already more than 45.3 thousand subscribers and 3.5 million total views since they started creating content a year ago.

Here are some of the most-viewed videos on Alapag Family Fun:

Tala By Sarah Geronimo (Family Dance Cover)

495K views

The family jumps on the "Tala" bandwagon — and tries to get Jimmy to join. Seeing his face in the first minute as LJ teaches the Mighty Mouse the steps despite the Mighty Mouse not actually dancing is totally worth it.

How We Became A Family (Our Adoption Story)

359K views

From a fun dance cover with kids, we proceed to an emotional and inspirational video. Jimmy and LJ opens up on how they welcomed their eldest Ian to the family in celebration of National Adoption Day.

Ian's Birthday Preparations (Mama's Divisoria Haul)

123K views

LJ, being a natural in front of the camera, is responsible for most of their vlogs. Apparently, she's fond of bargains and going to the Manila commercial center, so don't be surprised if you bump into her while shopping. Well, at least after the lockdown lifts.

Easy Banana Bread Recipe (Great For Business)

122K views

Perfect for all the newfound quarantine cooks, the owner of The Lollicake Factory is gracious enough to share her own baking recipes. LJ has also uploaded insructional videos on how to make ube cake (from scratch) and ube cheese pandesal, among others.