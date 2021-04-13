Jimmy Alapag reunites with rival-turned-pal Sam Daghlas in the States

IN THE MIDDLE of their storied rivalry in the FIBA Asia, Jimmy Alapag and Jordanian legend Sam Daghlas built a strong and enduring friendship.

And even if their paths have separated, they're still celebrating the camaraderie they maintained through the years, as they've progressed through their careers as players and now, coaches.

Jimmy Alapag, who moved to the States last year, met up with his former rival in their hometown California on Tuesday morning (Philippine time). The Filipino coach shared the moment on Instagram.

"It's not just the wins and losses in this game, but the relationships you build thru the years. Great catching up with my brother today. Your success inspires me to keep going," he said in the post, tagging Daghlas.

Daghlas, who now serves as an assistant coach in the NBA G League, reposted the photo in his IG story and added the comment: "Always great seeing my brother."

Alapag and Daghlas last shared the court in 2015, when the Jordanian played as an import for TnT in one PBA Governor's Cup. The Filipino mentor, meanwhile, served as the team manager.

His stint in the Philippines was one of his final playing years, as Dahlgas decided to retire early and focus on coaching his country's national team, which went on to have several faceoffs against Gilas Pilipinas.

Their relationship, however, goes way back to childhood days. Both actually grew up in the same town.

"To the people that don't know, Jimmy and I are great friends. We're like brothers. We're both Southern California kids where we played high school, junior college ball, and college ball," Daghlas previously said in an Instagram Live chat, when he was drawin gup a list of all-time FIBA starting fives.

Alapag, of course, was on that list.

As "The Mighty Mouse" continues to hunt coaching opportunities in the States, there's a big chance that the two will again meet on the court.

"It's nice to see both of us in the coaching route, and I told him, hopefully one day, we'll both be in the same place where our goal is set with either both of us together, or we'll both be facing each other once again," Daghlas added.