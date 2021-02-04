People

Mighty Mouse meets Babes: Jimmy Alapag bumps into Robert Bolick in LA

by Kate Reyes
2 hours ago

ONE basketball generation meets the next on a sunny Thursday in Los Angeles, as Jimmy Alapag meets up with Robert Bolick.

The young NorthPort guard preserved the moment by snapping a photo and posting it on Instagram, tagging the retired PBA star.

The Alab coach reposted the photo in his own IG Stories, saying, "Great catching up on your quick stop in LA. Look forward to seeing you back on the court."

Continue reading below ↓

Alapag migrated to the States on September last year, together with his whole family, to pursue his career there as a coach.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Meanwhile, Bolick flew back to the States in November 2020, and spent the holidays there, after he skipped the PBA bubble season to fully recover and complete his rehabilitation from an ACL injury.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The San Beda graduate's home state is in North Carolina, but apparently he also made a stopover in the West Coast.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again