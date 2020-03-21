Where does 104-point explosion rank among top Jeron Teng moments?

JERON Teng is considered as one of the top young players of his generation following a decorated high school and college career before being drafted by Alaska in 2017. As the son of former PBA player Alvin Teng turns 26 on Saturday, let us recall some of Jeron’s memorable years of his basketball career.

Youth Olympics

Teng, then 16 years of age, was part of the first-ever Philippine team that took part in a 3x3 worldwide competition, after being with Bobby Ray Parks, Mike Tolomia, and Michael Pate in the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore. The Philippines finished ninth out of 20 nations, with Teng eventually also competing for the national squad again in the 2013 Fiba Asia 3x3 Championship and the 2017 Fiba 3x3 World Cup.

104 points

In January of that year, Teng exploded for Xavier School in its match-up against Grace Christian College in the Metro Manila Tiong Lian Basketball League (MMTLBA) after he scored 104 points in its 164-74 victory. He shot 37 of 70 from the field to shatter the previous Tiong Lian record of 64 by fellow Xavier product Eric Yao. His performance allowed Teng to make a name for himself before he turned college the following year.

UAAP title

A year after winning the Rookie of the Year and the Mythical Five at the same time in the collegiate league, Teng, then 19, got a team feat when he led La Salle to the UAAP crown, winning it at the expense of brother Jeric and University of Santo Tomas. Teng won the Finals MVP after leading the Green Archers to victories in the final two games to lift the school to their first crown since 2007.

Fitting end to college career

At 22 years old, Teng finished his collegiate career with a bang as he bagged his second and final UAAP crown for La Salle following a sweep of Ateneo in the finals series. Teng also took home the Finals MVP after a series where he scored 28 points in his last collegiate game of his career. He also got the Mythical Five that year.

International/pro stints

Teng had a busy year including a campaign in the PBA D-League with AMA and Flying V. Before heading to the PBA, Teng competed internationally as he was part of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas ballclub that competed in the Fiba Asia Champions Cup where the team ended up at fifth place in September.

Teng was then drafted in the PBA in October as the then 23-year-old was selected fifth overall by Alaska.